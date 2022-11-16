UNLV Isabel Martin's journey to the United States

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For junior outside hitter Isabel Martin, being a part of UNLV volleyball isn't just a chance to play a sport that she loves.

It's an opportunity to live her "American Dream."

"I decided to come to America in my last year of high school," shared Martin.

Isabel Martin is living proof of where sports can take us.

Martin said, "I started playing volleyball when I was 6 years old. I'm from a small town, so every single girl in this town played volleyball. So that's why I started."

Originally from Bavaria, Germany, Martin fell in love with volleyball at an early age. It's wasn't long after discovering the opportunity to play volleyball in the United States, she set out to fulfill her American dream.

"Having the opportunity to play volleyball and study at the same time because in Germany, you can either play professional or you can study so it's not combined," stated the 22-year-old. "That's why I wanted to come here."

Martin is now a shining star for the Rebels, even being name Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, twice.

Not only has she found home on the court but also off.

"Since I'm from Germany, I don't have any family here. The team is my family and I can talk to them about anything," said Martin. "I really love playing sports but in the back of my mind, I know that I also need a good degree as well because there is a life after volleyball. Just being here and experiencing it all, it's just amazing."

The Rebels are currently 24-3 overall. They are on a 15-game win streak.