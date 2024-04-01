UNLV golfer McKenzi Hall to compete in LPGA this week under rare exemption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rarely does a collegiate golfer, no matter their national ranking, get to compete professionally before graduation. UNLV junior McKenzi Hall is getting to do just that this week.

Hall will participate in the LPGA's T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, held from Wednesday through Sunday and being nationally televised. A Vegas native, Hall qualified for the tournament by being one of MGM's two sponsor exemptions.

​"It's by far the biggest event I've ever played in," Hall told Channel 13's Nick Walters at Friday's practice. "This has been a dream of mine since I was little to play in an LPGA event so I honestly can't believe it still. I don't think I will until I'm on the first tee."

Hall has played golf since an early age, her father getting her into the game at around age 3. After earning her first career college win last fall, knowing the right people through caddying has been able to thrust her into the national spotlight.​

"The top girls are the ones that get sponsors exemptions," Hall said. "I wouldn't say I'm one of the top-50 girls ranked in college but I've had some good tournaments here and there. So this is definitely a great opportunity that I couldn't have imagined."

"It goes to show that locals take care of locals," UNLV women's golf head coach Amy Bush-Herzer said. "We're so thankful that MGM came in and provided this sponsors exemption for her. She's had a wonderful career. She decided to stay at home here at UNLV and she got rewarded for doing that."

You can watch T-Mobile Match Play on Golf Network and on Peacock. Hall will compete on Wednesday and Thursday trying to qualify for the next round. No matter the outcome, she'll be like a sponge around the pros.

"​I just want to learn from the LPGA players," Hall said. "How they get around this golf course, how they prep for events, and why they're so much better than college players."