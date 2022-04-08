UNLV Freshman competing Masters Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sports world will turns it's attention to Augusta, Georgia as some of the best golfers in the world will be competing to capture the iconic green jacket.

"I didn't think that this day would come," Aaron Jarvis said. "I was waiting for this weekend to come and now we're here and to play the last couple of days with some pretty cool professionals. The whole place is just amazing."

Aaron Jarvis is on course to make history. The 19-year-old will be the first golfer from the Cayman Islands to play in the Masters.

"There's not many people that live on the island," stated Jarvis. "It means a lot to have the opportunity to represent my country. Hopefully, I can inspire some younger kids to play the game ago."

Jarvis earned a spot in the Masters by winning the Latin America Amateur Championship, making him the third UNLV golfer to play as an amateur.

The freshman golfer shared, "we dream about winning that tournament, every one of us that from the Caribbean, South America, Central America. So it means a lot to me and now to put the Caymans out there. Hopefully we can improve our golf and keep expanding."

As the world waits to see who will don the green jacket next, Jarvis will have a chance to showcase his talent on the biggest stage

Interim UNLV head golf coach, AJ McInerney stated, "This is huge. I mean, anytime you have a player that gets a chance to play in the Masters, it doesn't get better than that. He's gone through a lot as a 19-year-old kid and to see him this week and the way he's handled himself, he's done a good job of it."

Jarvis finished 9 over on the round today. He tees off in the second round tomorrow at 9:24 A.M.

In addition, there are two former UNLV golfers competing, Garrett Higgo and Adam Scott. Higgo was even par on the day and Scott, who won the Masters in 2013, finished two over on the round.