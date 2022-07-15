UNLV Football to open 2027 season against USC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels will open the 2027 football season with an away game at the University of Southern California, athletics director Erick Harper announced on Friday.

It will be the third Rebels vs. Trojans match-up in history. The two schools most recently had a non-conference game in 2018, which USC won 43-21. Before that, the teams hadn't faced off since 1997 — another match-up that USC won, 35-21.

The Rebels recently announced two additional non-conference games for the 2027 season. They're scheduled to host Pac-12 Conference member Arizona State for the first time ever on Sept. 18, 2027. They'll also get a return game from University of Texas at San Antonio (UNLV played at San Antonio last season).

Multiple other future games were also announced earlier this week, including a home-and-home series with the University of Houston, a future Big 12 Conference member. Those games will be played in 2024 at Texas and in 2028 at Allegiant Stadium. Additionally, UNLV is scheduled to travel to Kansas, another Big 12 team, in 2024.

Rebels fans can purchase season tickets or three-game mini-plans for the six-game 2024 UNLV home schedule through unlvtickets.com. Tickets are also available by calling 702-739-FANS (3267). Premium seat/suite purchases are available separately though the Rebel Athletic Fund's premium sales division at premiumseating@unlv.edu or by calling 702-895-1237.