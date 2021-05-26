UNLV football to appear on national television in the fall

UNLV football will appear on national television at least seven times in 2021, as CBS Sports Network announced its slate of selections Wednesday in conjunction with the Mountain West.

A record seven Rebel dates were picked to be televised by CBSSN and three of them are away games moved to Fridays. The previous high for UNLV appearing on the national channel was three games, in multiple seasons, including last fall.

The CBSSN Rebel games in 2021 are Iowa State at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT; at Fresno State on Sept. 24 starting at 7 p.m.; at home vs. Utah State on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.; at home vs. San Jose State on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; at UNR in the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m.; hosting San Diego State on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and the regular-season finale at Air Force on Nov. 26 with a special 12:30 p.m. PT holiday weekend kickoff time.

Times and TV info for the remaining five games (vs. Eastern Washington, at Arizona State, at UTSA, at New Mexico and vs. Hawai’i) will be announced in the coming weeks.

UNLV opens camp August 4 before kicking off the season by hosting Eastern Washington for a special Thursday opener on September 2.

