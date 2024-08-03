LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV football team kicked off their fall camp this morning. The Rebels enjoyed one of the program's best campaigns ever last season, going 9-5 overall and falling to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game.

Head coach Barry Odom is back for a second season and the team returns All-Conference stars like wide receiver Ricky White and linebacker Jackson Woodard.

UNLV football team kicks off fall camp four weeks out from first week

The Rebs say that Day 1 of camp was a strong start to the season.

"Certainly excited to get the team on the field for the first day," Odom told reporters after practice. "You look at measurables of speed, strength, quickness, change of direction, explosiveness, we're substantially better than we were last year at this time."

A major storyline over the coming weeks will be the three-way battle at quarterback.

With last year's starter Jaiden Maiava now at USC, transfers Matthew Sluka and Hajj-Malik Williams are competing with incumbent backup Cameron Friel for the starting job.

Odom says that he's taking it one day at a time with his QB room and does not have a timeline for when a starter will be announced.

"I like the skill set of the three guys that are coming in today to meet with you guys," Odom said. "It's going to be a great competitive fall. Be it receiver or DB, there's a lot of roster spots up for grabs. No matter if it's the quarterback position, offensive line, whatever it is, you got to get as many guys as you can in position to play winning football."

UNLV kicks off its 2024 season with a road game against Houston on August 31 before playing their home opener at Allegiant Stadium on September 7 against Utah Tech.