UNLV Football finishes season with first bowl win since 2000, defeating Cal 24-13

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — UNLV Football kept their theme of making history alive in their final game of the year as the Rebels beat Cal 24-13 on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium, becoming bowl game champions for the first time since 2000.

In the first half, Kayden McGee and Jacob De Jesus found the end zone to put a pair of touchdowns on the board for UNLV and give the Rebels a 14-13 lead going into halftime.

"To end the season like this for this team that fought every day been there, every day putting in the work all year, it's really so good to finish the season like this," De Jesus said.

Beautiful day for a bowl game @unlvfootball 🏈☀️ @Antoine_Noble and I are in LA covering their matchup against Cal - tune into @KTNV for a recap tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZnjiUBsQXq — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) December 19, 2024

They kept it going as Jett Elad recovered a fumble made by Cal on their 23-yard line and Kylin James scored on the ensuing drive, allowing for a Rebs 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Caden Chittenden kicked a 48-yard field goal to put a bow on the game for UNLV to get the 24-13 victory in front of 24,420 fans.

"To look at this team and see how many people stuck around for this bowl game it's unheard of these days," Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard said. "We finally got some hardware it's just really special."

Rebels Football finishes their historic season 11-3.

Up next: the Dan Mullen era in 2025.