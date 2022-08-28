UNLV football beat Idaho State in home opener 52-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels kicked off their season with a big win, dominating the Idaho State Bengals at their home opener. Also getting a big win our local economy ever since their move to Allegiant Stadium.

“Everybody’s revved up. Everybody’s got their red on and cheering. It’s nice to see,” Janet Lazarus, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

There was plenty to cheer for Saturday on the Rebels side with the team dominating Idaho State in their home opener. As the team hit the jackpot in points, Rebel fans were thrilled with the atmosphere at allegiant stadium.

“It’s crazy. I never thought we would be able to, first of all, come to Vegas and come to this stadium. It’s pretty cool,” Rich Enrietta, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

The stadium was built with public funds along with the stipulation UNLV football would have home games there. The school says ever since the team moved from Sam Boyd Stadium to Allegiant, there’s been a marked increase in season ticket sales. The 2020 inaugural season drawing a 34 percent increase from 2019.

Latest numbers from the university show events in their facilities coupled with home football games at Allegiant have drawn about $485 million in visitor spending. Fans aren’t surprised by the numbers.

“It comes with the turf you know. Nicer place. More money,” Lazarus said.

To keep the momentum going, the Rebels plan to keep hitting pay dirt on the football field with their play.

“You get the experience if you can’t afford the Raiders games. Might as well come here and enjoy the Rebels!” Lazarus said.

The Rebels hope to remain undefeated when they visit the Cal Bears at Berkeley on September 10. They’ll play their next home game on September 17 against North Texas.