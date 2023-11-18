UNLV faces off against Mountain West Conference leader Air Force in tie-breaker game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Rebels will face off against the undefeated Air Force Falcons on Saturday afternoon in a tie-breaking game for the top spot in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV football's record currently sits at 8 - 2 overall and 5 - 1 in conference play, following their 34-14 win against Wyoming.

The Falcons are also heading into this matchup at 8-2 this season. When they last stepped on the gridiron, the Falcons went home defeated by a final of 27-13 when they faced the Hawaii Warriors

These two teams will gear up for a monumental match at Air Force on Saturday afternoon. The winner of this game will sit alone in first place with one week remaining in the regular season.