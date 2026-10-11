UNLV defense stymies North Dakota behind Porter's pick-6 in Rebels' 13-7 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Porter's 23-yard interception return for a touchdown was UNLV's only touchdown and the Rebels stifled North Dakota's usually high-flying offense in a 13-7 win on Saturday.

The Bison entered the game averaging 33.6 points per contest. Their 28-0 win over Wyoming on Oct. 3 was the Bison's lowest scoring performance this season.

On Saturday, however, UNLV's (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) defense intercepted Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes three times.

Hayes, who played despite nursing an injured toe, lacked his normal mobility and completed just 12 of 22 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. He ran six times for 33 yards after a 79-yard, 10-carry two-touchdown performance on the ground last week.

Porter's pick-6 happened on the Bison's second drive of the game. North Dakota State tied it at 7 when Hayes threw a 21-yard touchdown to Chris Kiel with 6:10 before halftime.

Ramon Villela kicked a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 24-yarder in the fourth for the Rebels. Jai'Den Thomas ran for 112 yards on 22 carries for UNLV.

Entering the game, only one of NDSU’s five foes this season had scored more than 10 points.

It's the fewest points scored by a Bison (5-1, 2-1) squad since a 9-3 win over Illinois State on Dec. 14, 2019.

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North Dakota State hosts Nevada on Saturday

UNLV goes on the road to face Air Force on Saturday.