UNLV announces program to help student-athletes develop their brand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Athletics has announced the creation of The Vegas Effect, a three-part education-focused platform that will provide Rebel student-athletes with the resources needed to understand and assist in the development of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The platform was developed in anticipation of the NCAA Division I Council approving legislation that will allow for student-athletes to earn revenue from their name, image and likeness. Correspondingly, Nevada’s NIL Assembly Bill 254 passed on May 29, 2021, to go into effect on January 1, 2022.

RELATED: Supreme Court rules with college athletes seeking more compensation from NCAA

As student-athletes will be permitted to capitalize on branding opportunities, an essential pillar of The Vegas Effect is its partnership with NOCAP Sports, which is an accessible and innovative platform that provides student-athletes with the tools that they need to build and enhance their personal brands, connect with the local Las Vegas marketplace and continue to be educated on what is permitted by NCAA, UNLV and state rules and regulations. The program also includes on-campus resources, including financial literacy training, tax preparation education, and career development services.

“Name, image, and likeness legislation will have an impactful presence within collegiate athletics, and we are eager to launch The Vegas Effect program,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “As we strive to provide the best holistic student-athlete experience possible, this will provide great resources to help our 515 student-athletes navigate their new opportunities.”

Programming will be led by the UNLV Athletics Compliance Department and will include a multitude of educational and engagement opportunities.

"We're thrilled to usher in a new era of NIL together and provide Rebel student-athletes with a comprehensive, open platform to maximize on their name, image, and likeness in both an effective and compliant way,” said Nicholas Lord, NOCAP Sports CEO. “UNLV student-athletes are in a prime location to take their NIL to the next level and we're excited that UNLV will be using NOCAP’s platform!”

"We have been looking forward to and planning for this opportunity to support our UNLV student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance Eric Nepomuceno said. “We feel fortunate to have partnered with NOCAP Sports and are excited about the possibilities. They have a great platform and will be an invaluable resource for our Department staff and for our student-athletes.”

