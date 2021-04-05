Undefeated UNLV volleyball team heading to NCAA tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV volleyball team is getting ready for the NCAA tournament.
The team will take on Illinois State in the first round of the tournament.
That match is set for April 14.
The team learning the news today during a watch party at the university's Strip View Pavillion.
The Rebels just capped off a perfect regular season.
Their final record 12 and 0, claiming the Mountain West Championship.