'This is a win-now project': UNLV announces 2023 football recruiting class

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 UNLV football recruiting class has officially been announced.

Head Coach Barry Odom says he's excited to start building the team's foundation, but also says he's ready to win now.

A total of 25 new scholarship players have agreed to represent UNLV next season.

Now that recruitment for this class is over, Odom says he is pumped about the season ahead.

"Im so proud and honored," Odom said, "and even more excited today, guys, than I was when I got the job."

The list of new Rebels is comprised of 14 high school recruits, seven transfers and four junior college players.

Odom says the expectations for these new players will be high from the first day.

"This is not a long-term rebuild project, this is a win-now project, and I expect the urgency for these guys to go to work and to come in with the attitude, the mindset that they are going to go be a starter," Odom said.

Thirteen states are represented in this class, but Odom says a big goal of his is making sure high school stars in Vegas stay in Vegas.

"I want a student-athlete — a young, prospective student-athlete — that's grown up in this city," Odom said. "They look at UNLV football, and we can achieve any goal they can achieve as being a college football player."

The first spring practice is set for March 1, with the spring game scheduled April 8 at Allegiant Stadium.