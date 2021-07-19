Single-game tickets on sale for UNLV football 2021 season at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Individual tickets for all six of UNLV’s 2021 home football games are currently on sale along with season tickets and mini-plans available.

Starting at $45, single-game tickets are located in the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium, the $2 billion home of Rebel football, according to the athletics department.

Representatives say seats in sections C109-C115 and C131-137 include access to either the Twitch Lounge or the Modelo Cantina Club, which includes a center bar, elevated concessions and a next-level game experience.

Last week, mini-plans and multi-game options were offered at a discounted price.

All ticket options for UNLV football may be purchased by calling 702-739-FANS (3267) or online.

UNLV opens the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium against Eastern Washington.