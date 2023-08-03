Single-game tickets for UNLV home football games now available

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Single-game tickets for UNLV football games are now available for all home games.

UNLV's six home games at Allegiant Stadium are on sale. However, season tickets and three-game plans are still available.

Officials said tickets are as low as $24 for the first home game. These are advanced prices. Prices the day of the game increase an additional $5 for each price level.

All six games are $150 for the season ticket and a three-game tier for $90.

The following are the dates and times for UNLV Rebels football:



Sept 2 at 1 p.m. vs. Bryant

Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. vs. Vanderbilt

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. vs. Hawai'i

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. vs. Colorado State

Nov. 10 at 7:45 p.m. vs. Wyoming

Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. vs. San Jose State

For more, visit unlvtickets.com