Runnin' Rebels get massive 66-60 win over Colorado State

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels were looking for revenge over the weekend against the 22nd ranked Colorado State Rams after barely losing to them last month, and they weren't going to let this opportunity slip by them. It was a gritty game from top to bottom, and in the end, UNLV got the massive win against a ranked opponent—taking care of the Rams 66-60.

The Rams were the first to go on a run, leading by 10 points in the first half.

But it didn't take long for UNLV to tie it back up.

Then with just a five minutes left in the game, Keylan Boone its the clutch shot to take the lead, and the Runnin' Rebels never looked back.

DJ Thomas had himself a day with 23 points and a perfect 12 for 12 from the free throw line.

UNLV as a team shot 95% of their free throws in the second half, and CSU would end up going cold from behind the arc.

Runnin' Rebels get their third victory against a ranked opponent and have won seven of their last eight.

After the game, the players and head coach Kevin Kruger say this was exactly what they needed in this final stretch of the season.

​"We were just more mentally prepared for this game, especially in the end of this game," Thomas said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. It just came down to making free throws and getting stops and getting clean rebounds which we didn't do in the last game. I think that was the difference tonight."

"Great game...Great fight," Kruger said. "They continue to surprise me in a good way in just continuing to figure things out. They continue to work. They continue to be ready."

And with just four games left in the regular season, the Runnin' Rebels are now tied for third in the conference

Next up they'll be going on the road on Tuesday when they face Wyoming.

