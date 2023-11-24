Rebels' Head Coach Barry Odom on Thanksgiving, family, team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football continues to dominate and is currently 9-2 on the season and ranked first in the Mountain West.

Head Coach Barry Odom took the time to explain what he is thankful for and what he thinks about this special day.

"It's been a lot of fun coaching this group because the way that they've approached every single day and so thankful for that.





​​Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love to eat. I don't know why we don't have this meal. A number of times throughout the years, we we had in our house last week, we had a we had a mini Thanksgiving dinner. Had prepared it and turkey and dressing and sweet potatoes and all the good stuff. So it led to a victory. And so I proposed at the house, We should do this. Do it every week."

The Rebels take on San Jose State on Saturday for Senior Day. A win would clinch the team a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

Kickoff is set for noon inside Allegiant Stadium.