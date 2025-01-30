Rebel Girls & Company wins their 12th National Title; UNLV Cheer brings home their fourth straight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Rebel Girls & Company won their 12th national championship and UNLV Cheer won their fourth straight title, bringing home first place is always an indescribable feeling.

“Oh my gosh, I could be emotional," Senior Rebel Girl Hazel Tracy said. "I feel like it’s the uttermost gratitude right off the bat; I think I was just in shock."

The Rebel Girls & Company won both the Hip Hop and Game Day divisions, which UNLV Cheer also won Game Day. However, it's back to work for the two teams.

“We perform at football and basketball, they do different fundraising events throughout the year, they did Super Bowl last year, they’ve done the Pro Bowl, so they have all these different things that come up which is in addition to their requirements with the program," Rebel Girls and Company Head Coach Brandi Slade said.

The programs put in over a thousand hours during the school year.

“We have to keep up," UNLV Cheer Head Coach Bradley Daugherty said. "We’re one of those sports that goes year-round, so trying to keep up with football and basketball and see their winning ways it motivates us to maintain it.”

As they transition into performing at UNLV basketball games, the two cheer squads plan to continue bringing the "Viva Las Vegas" spirit to their school.

“We come in and give it our all," Senior Rebel Cheerleader Lenzie Taylor said. "They [judges] love it. They love Las Vegas, they love what we bring to the table, so it’s really cool to capture what encompasses Viva Las Vegas and just put that on the stage.”