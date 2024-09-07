Quarterly updates for the UNLV v. Utah Tech home opener game Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Game day is here for the UNLV Rebels as they take on Utah Tech in their first home-game opener of the college football season!

Channel 13's Alex Eschelman will be at the game Saturday bringing you quarterly updates.

QUARTERLY UPDATES

THIRD QUARTER

5:17 - Greg Burrell runs it in for a 4-yard TD, 51-7 Rebs

SECOND QUARTER

2:05 - Chittenden with the 36-yard FG, 44-7 Rebs

9:41 - Chittenden kicks a 28-yarder, 41-7 Rebs

12:23 - Sluka keeps it and runs one in for the 30-yard TD, 38-7 Rebs

14:11 - Caden Chittenden with the 27-yard field goal, 31-7 Rebs

FIRST QUARTER

2:42 - Sluka feeds White for the 7-yard score, 28-7 Rebs

7:33 - Sluka finds White who takes it all the way to the house for the 55-yard TD, 21-7 Rebs

10:59 - Matthew Sluka connects with Rickly White III for the score, 14-7 Rebs

13:54 - Jai'Den Thomas scores a 27-yard rushing touchdown, 7-0 Rebs

