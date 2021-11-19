Watch
No. 23 SDSU looks to stay on track for MWC championship game

Marco Garcia/AP
As San Diego State place kicker Jack Browning (13) holds the ball, place kicker Matt Araiza (2) makes a field goal against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 23 San Diego State looks to keep the inside track for the West Division championship and a spot in the Mountain West championship game when it visits UNLV.

The Aztecs are 5-1 atop the West, ahead of Fresno State at 5-2, with two games remaining.

After playing the Rebels, SDSU will close the regular season against Boise State on the day after Thanksgiving.

The Aztecs' most intriguing player remains punter/kicker Matt Araiza, who leads the nation in punting with an average of 52.25 yards and is on pace to set an FBS record.

