No. 19 San Diego State beats UNLV 71-62 for 2nd MWC title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Mitchell scored 19 points and Jordan Schakel added 16 for No. 19 San Diego State, which beat UNLV 71-62 to clinch the Mountain West Conference regular-season title for the second straight year.

Nathan Mensah scored 14 points for the Aztecs, who used a 14-0 run spanning halftime to take control and win their 11th straight game.

They get a week of rest before returning to Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

SDSU appears to have done enough to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament if it doesn't win the conference tourney and secure the MWC's automatic bid.