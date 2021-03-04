Menu

Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

No. 19 San Diego State beats UNLV 71-62 for 2nd MWC title

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Buglewicz/AP
UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) goes for the loose ball against San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
San Diego St UNLV Basketball
Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 00:21:30-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Mitchell scored 19 points and Jordan Schakel added 16 for No. 19 San Diego State, which beat UNLV 71-62 to clinch the Mountain West Conference regular-season title for the second straight year.

Nathan Mensah scored 14 points for the Aztecs, who used a 14-0 run spanning halftime to take control and win their 11th straight game.

They get a week of rest before returning to Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

SDSU appears to have done enough to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament if it doesn't win the conference tourney and secure the MWC's automatic bid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018