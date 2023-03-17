Michigan defeats UNLV 71-59, knocks Lady Rebels out of March Madness tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michigan officially knocked the UNLV Lady Rebels out of the first round of the NCAA women's tournament on Friday.

After carrying a lead into the second half, Michigan defeated the Lady Rebels 71-59 during Day 2 of March Madness. UNLV has officially been eliminated from the postseason tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels went 0-6 from 3-point range in the first quarter.



After 1: UNLV 9 Michigan 17 — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) March 17, 2023

Michigan will go on to play the winner of the LSU vs. Hawaii game in the next round of the tournament.