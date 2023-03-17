Watch Now
Michigan defeats UNLV 71-59, knocks Lady Rebels out of March Madness tournament

Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michigan officially knocked the UNLV Lady Rebels out of the first round of the NCAA women's tournament on Friday.

After carrying a lead into the second half, Michigan defeated the Lady Rebels 71-59 during Day 2 of March Madness. UNLV has officially been eliminated from the postseason tournament.

Michigan will go on to play the winner of the LSU vs. Hawaii game in the next round of the tournament.

