Like Father, Like Son: Dedan Thomas Jr. is making his own mark on UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center was named after two men who helped make the arena possible. However, a different Thomas family is making their mark on the UNLV men's basketball program by producing two standout players, 30 years apart.

Dedan Thomas Sr. played three seasons as a guard for the legendary Runnin' Rebels teams from 1991-1994, that built on the program's first and only national championship. His son, Dedan Thomas Jr., nicknamed D.J., is now the team's starting point guard as a freshman.

"It's been great," D.J. told me after Friday's practice. "Having his support and my family there every game and especially talking with him after games, always in my ear giving me tips and advice all the time, so it's great to have him here at all my games."

"It's very special," Thomas Sr. said at the UNLV game on January 30, which also celebrated the Thomas & Mack's 40th anniversary. "There's nothing like seeing your son, number one in your own jersey, and number two, in the same place you played, I can't even describe it, actually."

A coveted basketball prospect at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thomas Jr. would forgo his senior year to enroll at his father's alma mater. So far, 25 games into his debut season at UNLV, D.J. has averaged 12.4 points and 5.8 assists a game.

"The state tournament is going on right now at the Thomas & Mack and he could be playing in it right now," Kruger said at practice. "He's had an unbelievable year. He's had an unbelievable impact on our program. Guys love him. He seems to be having a great time. He's going to be special."

"He's a sponge," UNLV forward Kalib Boone said of his teammate. "He just understands the game and the rhythm of the game. He's one of the most coachable players I've seen and I'm a fifth-year guy. The Rebels, they got a good kid in him."

Basketball is in the DNA of Thomas Sr. and Jr., sharing positions on the same court, decades apart. While playing in different eras, the father and son's games share similarities.

"Obviously, both great players," Kruger said comparing the two. "Junior might have more of a scoring knack. Dedan Sr. had a great feel for getting the ball where it needed to be, putting pressure on the defense, making the right plays, and, of course, played on great teams, and D.J.'s got a lot of that feel."

As his dad encourages him to do, D.J. tries to build his own style of play and his own list of accomplishments.

"Don't try to be like him. Just trying and be myself. Whatever the team needs me to do, whatever coach needs me to do to win games, I'm going to do it."

But what he does want to share with his dad is hanging banners from the rafters.

"It's up there all the time. I'm always looking at it. Hopefully, we can get one up there soon, just try to keep winning games and see where it takes us."

With five games remaining in their regular season, the Runnin' Rebels are fighting for conference standing ahead of the Mountain West tournament.

UNLV's next test is at home against No. 22 Colorado State. Tip-off for that contest is set for 8 p.m.