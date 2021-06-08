Watch
Legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian retired 30 years ago

Tonight marks 30 years since legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian decided to leave the sidelines at the Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV.
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jun 07, 2021
Tarkanian led The Runnin' Rebels to a national championship during the 1989-90 NCAA basketball season.

He also led the team to a Final Four appearance the following season.

Tarkanian has the 9th best winning percentage in college basketball history.

Coach spoke with 13 Action News after he retired:

RAW: Press conference when Jerry Tarkanian retires

Coach Tark's legacy lives on at UNLV, his name is on the hardwood at the Thomas and Mack Center and there is a statue of him on campus.

