Legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian retired 30 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tonight marks 30 years since legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian decided to leave the sidelines at the Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV.

Tarkanian led The Runnin' Rebels to a national championship during the 1989-90 NCAA basketball season.

He also led the team to a Final Four appearance the following season.

Tarkanian has the 9th best winning percentage in college basketball history.

Coach spoke with 13 Action News after he retired:

RAW: Press conference when Jerry Tarkanian retires

Coach Tark's legacy lives on at UNLV, his name is on the hardwood at the Thomas and Mack Center and there is a statue of him on campus.