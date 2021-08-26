Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: UNLV Football

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV'S mantra this year is basically "forget about last season." They're out to prove the nay-sayers wrong and one key could be former Bishop Gorman Quarterback Tate Martell, who has played for Miami and Ohio State before joining the Rebels.

SIMILAR: What to expect from UNLV Football this season

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier talked to the Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala about the QB. Watch in the player above.

The new issue of Las Vegas Weekly comes out Friday.