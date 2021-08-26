Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: UNLV Football

items.[0].videoTitle
UNLV'S mantra this year is basically "forget about last season." They're out to prove the nay-sayers wrong and one key could be former Bishop Gorman Quarterback Tate Martell, who has played for Miami and Ohio State before joining the Rebels. Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier talked to the Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala about the QB.
Posted at 12:02 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 03:02:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV'S mantra this year is basically "forget about last season." They're out to prove the nay-sayers wrong and one key could be former Bishop Gorman Quarterback Tate Martell, who has played for Miami and Ohio State before joining the Rebels.

SIMILAR: What to expect from UNLV Football this season

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier talked to the Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala about the QB. Watch in the player above.

The new issue of Las Vegas Weekly comes out Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH