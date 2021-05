LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting ready for the season.

They played a scrimmage match against the Los Angeles Sparks yesterday.

The Aces were defeated 80 - 71.

It happened at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Fans and media were not allowed inside.

The two teams will play another pre-season game on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Aces regular season tips off on May 15.