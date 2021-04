LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has added three more Aces to the shuffle!

The team had three picks in last night's WNBA draft.

19-year-old forward Iliana Rupert was selected 12th overall.

She was named the euro-league's "young player of the year" while playing in her native country of France.

The Aces also selected guards Destiny Solcum from Arkansas and Kionna Jeter from Towson.

The Aces tip off the season with a finals rematch against Seattle on May 15.