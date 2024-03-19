Lady Rebels, Runnin' Rebels planning to make most of post-season play

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both the men and women UNLV basketball teams are playing past their conference tournaments.

The now three-time defending Mountain West champion Lady Rebels are going dancing. 10-seed UNLV draws 7-seed Creighton for their first round matchup in Los Angeles.

After falling short in overtime in the first round of the Mountain West tournament, the Runnin' Rebels earned an entrance into the NIT Tournament. It's the team's first post-season action since 2013.

UNLV draws an Ivy League opponent in the first round, traveling to face 2-seed Princeton in New Jersey on Wednesday.

For the Lady Rebels, being one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons has motivated them entering their week of preparation.

"Good or bad experience is still experience," head coach Lindy La Rocque told Channel 13's Nick Walters after Monday's practice. "We didn't love how we ended and left early the last two years so it's really honed in our focus to be determined."

"I'm just excited," junior guard Kiara Jackson said. "Third time in three years, I'm excited to go out there and show what UNLV can do and hopefully this time we'll get a win."

"Our drive this year has been stronger than the past couple years," junior forward Alyssa Brown said on Selection Sunday. "We have a lot of kids that are determined and we're ready to go."

For the Runnin' Rebels, who won 10 of their last 12 regular season games, they're happy to keep the band together to try to end their season on the right note.

"As a senior, I just want to keep playing with my guys," forward Keylan Boone said after their first round loss to San Diego State. "Over time you build a 10-months to the end of the year relationship with these guys and it goes bigger than basketball. Us being able to play more games is a blessing so I'm not turning down yet."

"More games to get more wins and keep having fun playing basketball," freshman guard DJ Thomas said. "Playing in the postseason, we're going to prepare for it and walk into it with a winning mindset."

The Runnin' Rebels tip off against the Tigers on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Lady Rebels tip off against the Bluejays on Saturday at 4 p.m.