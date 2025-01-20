Lady Rebels remain best in the Mountain West

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though the Lady Rebels already made history last year as the first team in the conference to win three consecutive Mountain West Championships, so far this season is no different.

“They’re playing with purpose," UNLV fan Bridget Ward-Christian said. "They’re playing with destiny and they’re on their way."

The team is on their way with a 7-0 conference record after defeating Wyoming in a 72-71 overtime win. Three players scored in double digits and Alyssa Brown grabbed 13 boards.

The senior says there’s one secret to sitting at first place in the Mountain West.

“I think it’s just playing for each other honestly," Brown said. "I think it’s knowing we have people on our team who can make plays and it’s relying on each other."

The Lady Rebs go on the road to play Fresno State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

