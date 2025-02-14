Lady Rebels redeem themselves against Aztecs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in years to Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas, locals packed Cox Pavilion on Wednesday night to watch the Lady Rebels beat San Diego State 75-65.

"It's important for us to come here, show our support, and let them know we're rooting for them," Fargas said.

Fargas cheered on the Rebs with her daughter, Justice, while watching Kiara Jackson record a career-best 27 points.

"I knew they were going to come in and pack the paint, so I knew I had to be ready to shoot," Jackson said.

The senior also had nine assists, remaining as the conference's leader in that category. Two-time Mountain West Freshman of the Week Meadow Roland put up double-digit figures as well, along with three other Lady Rebels.

"It just takes toughness and grit and finding a way, and that's what this time of year calls for," Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque said.

Though SDSU was the only team to beat the Rebs in conference play earlier this season, UNLV was ready to redeem itself and remain in first place in the Mountain West.

"We needed to go out there and prove to them that we're still the top team and that they can't play with us," Jackson said.

The Lady Rebels (20-5, 12-1) go on a two-game road trip next, starting in Reno, to face their in-state rival UNR on Saturday at 1 p.m.