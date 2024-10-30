Lady Rebels make great return to basketball court in exhibition game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rebels fans got a glimpse of the talent that makes up UNLV women's basketball this season after the Lady Rebs beat Point Loma 94-63 in an exhibition game at Cox Pavilion.

"We can score the ball," Rebels forward Alyssa Brown said. "They were resilient. .We had a couple plays that we got by a little bit and we'll learn from it."

Brown along with Kiara Johnson and Amarachi Kimpson made the preseason All-Mountain West team this year. Johnson and Kimpson were two of six players who put up double-digit figures.

"Obviously the big question with our team is who is going to fill Desi's role, and I don't think it's just one person," Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque said. "I thought we would be pretty balanced and then to able to look after the game and see how balanced we were I'm like OK, that's pretty good we can work with that."

UNLV women's basketball embarks on their journey to take home their fourth straight conference title on Monday, Nov. 4 in their season opener at home hosting LMU.