Lady Rebels in first place in Mountain West after 58-51 win over Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the Mountain West No. 1 Lady Rebels against the No. 2 Wyoming Cowgirls on Wednesday night and every possession felt like a battle.

From the start of the game, it felt like a back-and-forth slugfest. The Lady Rebels led by just a point at the half. But then, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Rebels went on an 8-0 run and never looked back. They would force 11 turnovers and turned that into 11 points of their own.

Desi-Rae Young did what she does best: getting to the paint, scoring points and nabbing rebounds. But Amarachi Kimpson, the freshman, came up big with 12 points off the bench shooting 5-8 from the field.

UNLV takes this one 58-51 and are now in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West with a record of 18-2.

After the game, head coach Lindy La Roque said that was as gritty of a win as you can get.

"What a grind of a game," La Roque said. "Obviously that's not like how we love to play, but that's what the game called for and our team was up for the challenge. Obviously, we're halfway through our conference play and you got to find a way to win. Our team did that so I'm really proud of them for stepping up and doing it."

Up next for the Lady Rebels, they will be going on the road to take on New Mexico, the only team in the Mountain West to beat them. That game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.