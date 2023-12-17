Lady Rebels basketball suffers first loss of the season to Seton Hall Pirates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV women's basketball suffered its first loss of the season to Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon.

According to UNLV, the Lady Rebels fell 84-54 at Walsh Gymnasium after plowing through the regular season undefeated.

Alyssa Brown led the Lady Rebels (9-1) with a season-high 13 points, brought down six rebounds, and added two steals. Kiara Jackson had nine points and led the team in assists with six, and Ashley Scoggin added eight points.

Seton Hall (8-3) was led by Azana Baines’ double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Micah Gray had 14 points, while Amari Wright led the Pirates in assists with eight. The Pirates out-rebounded the Lady Rebels 44-25, and also recorded 19 assists on its 32 made field goals.

Additionally, the Pirates dominated UNLV in both the paint (42-20) and fast-break points (10-4).

This is the first win for Seton Hall against the Lady Rebels.

Next up, the Lady Rebels will close out their non-conference slate at Farleigh Dickinson University on Thursday, Dec. 21. Tip-off is set for 9:30 a.m. PT.