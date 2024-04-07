Watch Now
Lady Rebel declares for WNBA draft

UNLV center Desi-Rae Young (23) takes her stance during an NCAA basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 07, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV Lady Rebel has announced she intends to take her basketball career to the next level after she leaves school.

Desi-Rae Young announced she has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Young is no stranger to having her skills on the court recognized. The Clark County native was was named to the 2024 NCAA Division I WBCA All-America Women's basketball honorable mention team, the first Lady Rebel in two decades to earn that recognition. She was also declared Mountain West Championship MVP last year, Mountain West player of the year in 2022, and Mountain West Freshman of the Year before that.

Watch the love Las Vegas has for the Lady Rebels during this send off ahead of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

The draft begins on Monday, April 15 in New York City.

