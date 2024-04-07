Lady Rebel declares for WNBA draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV Lady Rebel has announced she intends to take her basketball career to the next level after she leaves school.

Desi-Rae Young announced she has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Huge Congratulations to @Desi_RaeY23 on her new chapter and next steps! Wishing her nothing but success at the next level! pic.twitter.com/Pthkl8B2ba — Ball Dawgs (@theballdawgs) April 7, 2024

Young is no stranger to having her skills on the court recognized. The Clark County native was was named to the 2024 NCAA Division I WBCA All-America Women's basketball honorable mention team, the first Lady Rebel in two decades to earn that recognition. She was also declared Mountain West Championship MVP last year, Mountain West player of the year in 2022, and Mountain West Freshman of the Year before that.

The draft begins on Monday, April 15 in New York City.