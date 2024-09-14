Kylin James' late touchdown run lifts UNLV over Kansas 23-20

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kylin James scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left to lift UNLV past Kansas 23-20 Friday night at Children's Mercy Park.

The Jayhawks are playing all their games away from Lawrence, Kan., this season because of construction on their stadium.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka was just 7-for-18 passing for 86 yards, but he rushed for 113 yards.

Jalon Daniels was 12-for-23 passing for 153 yards, with two interceptions for Kansas (1-2). He had two rushing touchdowns.

Daniels' second interception of the game gave UNLV the ball at the KU 4-yard line, but the Rebels only got a 23-yard field goal from Caden Chittenden.

Kansas answered with a 41-yard field goal by Tabor Allen to stretch the lead to 20-16 in the fourth quarter.

But UNLV (3-0) used a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 9:31 off the clock to take the late lead.

After forcing an opening three-and-out, Kansas responded with a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive, capped by Daniels' 11-yard run. The Rebels responded with an 11-play drive but had to settle for a Chittenden 38-yard field goal.

Daniels then scampered 33 yards, untouched off the right tackle, to cap a 94-yard drive to give Kansas a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Kansas' defense stiffened again, stopping UNLV on third-and-7, forcing a 27-yard field goal by Chittenden. Allen then extended the lead to 17-6 with a 35-yard field goal with 3:17 left in the first half.

Kansas was driving for another score when Daniels threw his fifth interception of the season. It was returned 46 yards to the Kansas 33. With the first-half clock running down, Sluka found Jai'Den Thomas in the flat and Thomas turned it into a 27-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock to pull within 17-13 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNLV: The Rebels need to work on the long passing game. Sluka attempted seven passes of at least 20 yards — several significantly longer — and missed on all seven.

Kansas: Daniels has the talent to be a star, but he has to cut down on the turnovers. He threw one interception in the season opener and had three picks in the loss at Illinois. His first-half pick Friday kept UNLV in the game and his second-half interception set up the Rebels for a chip-shot field goal.

UP NEXT

UNLV: The Rebels will open the Mountain West Conference season with a home contest against Fresno State on Sept. 21.

Kansas: The Jayhawks will open Big 12 Conference play with a road contest at West Virginia on Sept. 21.

