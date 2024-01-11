Kalib Boone scores career-high 29 to lead UNLV over New Mexico 83-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boone, who transferred after playing four seasons at Oklahoma State, sank 11 of 16 shots and 7 of 8 free throws for the Runnin' Rebels (8-6, 1-1 Mountain West Conference).

Twin brother Keylan Boone, who played his first three seasons for the Cowboys before playing for Pacific last season, totaled 17 points and five assists. Freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. pitched in with 14 points and seven assists. Luis Rodriguez finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Freshman JT Toppin had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jaelen House scored 16 with six assists to pace the Lobos (13-3, 1-2). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 13, while Mustapha Amzil added 10 points off the bench.

Nevada shot 50% overall and made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. New Mexico shot 49% but hit just 2 of 11 from distance.