How one UNLV volleyball player is helping fellow students with their mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Volleyball is already setting new records for their program this season, and they haven't even started conference play yet.

A big reason behind that is their team bond.

Here is a story about one Rebel who is building that strong sense of culture by helping herself as well as her teammates overcome daily struggles on and off the court.

Meet Livvy Setla

Livvy brings more to UNLV Volleyball than just her cheerful presence on the court.

"My podcast Feed the Soul Company is for my personal brand. I started this message two years. I realized I have a lot of stories I want to tell, but I also realized that I see that in a lot of other people," Livvy said.

It's a podcast with a deeper purpose.

"In high school I struggled with mental health. I had a lot of strong emotions, but I didn't know how to properly address them or cope with them. I found some unhealthy mechanisms. At that time, my dad was super helpful and then he passed away my senior year of high school," Livvy said.

However, her show has not only brought her peace of mind...

"I can feel his passion…he was so passionate about telling stories," she said.

...but it also gives her teammates a platform to share their stories.

Dawn Moore is the clinic director of the Center of Individual, Couple and Family Counseling.

"I think a recent statistic was somewhere around 65% to 75% of the students will tell you, 'I know where to go,'" Moore said. "'I've had a conversation with someone on my team,' or 'a coach on my team has talked to me about mental health.' I just think we've gotten smarter."

Former Rebs running back Frank Summers has seen the school become smarter since his time as a student-athlete.

"Personally it would've impacted a lot. Although I didn't have much of a tough time here, I was in therapy before I came here with my family. But for my teammates who weren't used to therapy — or didn't have those resources growing up — and they were having a rough time here on campus, I think it would have been a great benefit for them," Summers said.

The Masters of Science Couple and Family Therapy program offers counseling for all students and our community.

As for Livvy, she hopes to continue helping her peers as well.

"My goal with Feed the Soul is hopefully get to a point where if you're taking a picture of your cup and your laptop at a coffee shop aesthetic, you just post it. Or if you're doing homework, or at a park with friends. I think people post these things a lot, but then they think 'oh let me #FTS — #FeedTheSoul,'" Livvy said. "Tag Feed the Soul and this conversation is just happening all around us."