UNLV host Hawai'i for Ninth Island Showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some may see this as just another football game, but for UNLV and Hawai'i fans, the meaning behind this game goes far beyond the field.

“There are so many Hawaii transplants here. They love Vegas. This is our vacation spot and a lot of people choose to live here," says Carla Jeremiah.

Las Vegas is easily known as the entertainment capital of the world, but to many Hawaiians it’s known as the Ninth island.

Leif Fautanu ,a sophomore offensive linemen, explains, "There's a lot of locals out here. You know, a lot of local people from Hawaii move out to Vegas. So really, when I moved here, there was a lot of local energy."

That energy was especially felt today as it was the Ninth Island Showdown between the Rebels and the Rainbow Warriors.

Kevin Tashiro stated, “well it’s a rivalry. They’ve always gone back and forth so it’s kinda special for us. All the people come out form Hawaii to support and we’re here to support them, too.”

Stephanie Kiyosaki also added,“This is absolutely the game and we make so many new friends and our circle of friends just keeps getting bigger and bigger and we just love Las Vegas.

Vegas, you could easily feel the warmth and Aloha Spirit.