Greg Hulen joins UNLV Athletics as senior associate athletics director, chief revenue officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois has announced the hiring of Greg Hulen as senior associate athletics director, chief revenue officer.

As a member of the UNLV Athletics executive team, Hulen will be tasked with leading the resource development and philanthropic efforts of the athletics department. He will also oversee the Rebel Athletic Fund, which is the fundraising arm of UNLV Athletics and will also manage the department’s multimedia rights partnership along with premium seating for the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium and the Thomas & Mack Center. In addition, he will also have sport administrator responsibilities.

Hulen joins UNLV Athletics after serving as an executive vice president for Seminole Boosters, Inc. at Florida State University for the past four years (since 2017), where he was a member of the executive team and director of the five-year, $100 million Unconquered Campaign, which received over $110 million in commitments since 2018.

“Greg brings a great depth and breadth of experience at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics to UNLV,” Reed-Francois said. “He has a vision for revenue generation and has demonstrated creativity. I have known Greg for the past decade and have been impressed with his growth and career trajectory. He is a hard worker, team builder and is a collaborative campus partner. Thank you to our search committee and donors who met with Greg during the interview process. We feel fortunate to have him, Lyndsey, and their children Colton, Josey and Wyatt join us in Las Vegas.”

A veteran of more than 20 years working in college athletics, Hulen was chief development officer and associate athletics director at the University of Tennessee from 2005-17. During his time in Knoxville, the athletics department set several records for fundraising, and he was involved in the planning and fundraising for several high-profile projects including the Anderson Football Training Center, Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena renovations.

“My family and I are excited to join the UNLV family and be part of the Las Vegas community,” Hulen said. “UNLV Athletics has incredible momentum right now and I look forward to joining Desiree’s leadership team and to help to provide resources to allow our student-athletes to achieve excellence in competition, the classroom and the community.”

Hulen has also worked in the Bowling Green State University and Texas Tech University athletics departments.

He earned two master’s degrees from Ohio University (business administration and sports administration in 2001) and is a 1998 Florida State graduate with a bachelor’s in communication. The native of Sebring, Florida, and his wife Lyndsey have three children: Colton (14), Josey (12) and Wyatt (8).