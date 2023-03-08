Going one-on-one with UNLV's Alyssa Brown ahead of Mountain West Conference title game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels defeated San Diego State Tuesday night 71-68 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Sports reporter Tina Nguyen recaps the game with sophomore forward Alyssa Brown.

Tina Nguyen: All right. Well, it's a bit of a battle tonight with San Diego State. Let's break it all down. The Aztecs gave you guys a bit of a hard time early in that game. What did you see from your team in the first half?

Alyssa Brown: They're a really good team. It took a lot of people stepping up, doing stuff they don't usually do. We had a big performance from Essence [Booker] and Justice [Ethridge].

Nguyen: It was a bit of a different story going into the second half. At one point, you guys held them to just eight points in the third quarter. What clicked for you guys then?

Brown: I think everybody settled down. At one point, we were making a couple of mistakes and then everybody settled down and pulled out this game.

Nguyen: You guys are headed back to the tournament championship. What would it mean to go back-to-back?

Brown: I think everybody's goal is to go back-to-back. That's something that has to be done here and we want to be the first.

Nguyen: March, of course, is all the madness. What are you guys hoping to prove to everyone this month?

Brown: We want to go farther than last year. [Last year}, we made it to the first round and got knocked out but we want to go farther.

No. 1 seed UNLV will face No. 2 seed Wyoming at 7 p.m. in the Mountain West Championship title game inside the Thomas & Mack Center.