Watch Now
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

Faith Lutheran QB Garyt Odom commits to play for father at UNLV

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Garyt Odom to UNLV
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 14:16:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Garyt Odom, the current quarterback for Faith Lutheran, officially committed to play football for UNLV earlier this week.

The younger Odom, who just wrapped up his junior season, will join the Rebels in the fall of 2025. He may play with his father, current head coach Barry Odom, who has brought the UNLV to its first-ever Mountain West Conference Championship.

Odom received offers from multiple teams, including SEC powerhouses Arkansas and Texas A&M, as well as ACC contender Louisville.

This season, Odom helped the Crusaders reach the Class 5A Division II state championship game, which was played at Allegiant Stadium last weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH