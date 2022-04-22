From UNLV bat boys to baseball players

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jason and Josh Sharman are living out their childhood dreams. The two brothers were once bat boys for the Rebels and have now found themselves in a position their younger selves always dreamed of.

"We were looking at our role models and who we wanted to be and now we're finally in that position," shared Jason, the junior outfielder. Hopefully we have some kids come out that we get to be their role models and they can take our positions and keep doing the same thing.

Josh still remembers the first time stepping onto the field as a Rebel.

Josh said, "That was a really great moment. It gave me chills right when I stepped out on the mound and started my first game. It was really cool because Jay was in the outfield catching the balls behind me and it really made me feel like I had made it."

The Sharman brothers aren't just living out a once in a lifetime opportunity, they're also on a mission to give back to the community that helped raise them.

"About six months ago, my brother and I had a vision. We wanted to create a Christian athlete apparal," said Josh. "We give back 10% to local churches. We wanted to combine the glory of God with the beauty of sports."

The brothers created "Faithlete," and it's captured the attention of college athletes across the nation.

Jason shared, "My hope for this company is to get it out to everyone at every single school. Right now we have around 400 brand ambassadors. Of those 400, 300 are athletes at a college, and it just keeps growing each day."

UNLV baseball is currently 26-12 overall. They will begin their series against New Mexico state tonight. First pitch will be at 6:05 P.M.