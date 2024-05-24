Four former UNLV baseball players named to Mountain West 25-year all-time roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While their season has been long over, the UNLV Rebels baseball team received a special spotlight this week.

On Wednesday, the Mountain West announced its all-time roster to commemorate the conference's 25th year. Four former UNLV players made the cut.

The Hustlin' Rebels honored in order of when they last donned the Scarlett and Gray: Phillies infielder Bryson Stott, White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde, network personality and former big league infielder Xavier Scruggs, and UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame outfielder Eric Nielsen.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with Scruggs and Rebels head coach Stan Stolte to hear about the program's recognition.

“It was an amazing honor," Scruggs said on a phone call. "I just think about all of the people who have played at UNLV. All the people who have played in the Mountain West in general. An amazing opportunity to be grouped among those types of players. Any time you get the chance to support your university, support your school, it’s special because a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication went into that time.”

“They got it right," Stolte said. "Those four guys definitely deserved it. There were a couple more I thought that had a chance too, but I know it’s pretty limited when you’re talking of so few people in 25 years. But they were incredible players here."

Head coach of the team since 2016 and with the program as an assistant since 2011, Stolte coached Stott and Fedde at UNLV.

“I recruited both of them, got them to be a Rebel," said Stolte, who coached Nevada-Reno before coming to Las Vegas. "The other two, I was actually coaching against Xavier and Eric Nielsen. So I knew what they were all about too. Just four quality human beings off the field also. And we had Kyle Isbel on those teams and he would have been worthy of it also.”

Bryson Stott has made a name for himself in the Majors since being a 1st round pick in 2019 and debuting in the big leagues in 2022. The Las Vegas native has left a strong impression on his college teammates and fellow former Rebels.

“He’s the one I probably have the closest relationship with," Scruggs said of Stott. "Seeing his growth has been really cool for me and knowing that he has an opportunity to probably have the best career maybe of any UNLV Rebel just because of his abilities as a hitter, his abilities as an infielder, and it’s going to be fun to see him do his thing for a while.”

“Best player on the field," Stolte said remembering Stott's time at UNLV. "The game was easy for him, slow for him. There wasn’t any part of the game that got going too fast for him. He could hit anybody and make any play. And obviously, that’s why he’s in the big leagues.”

Watch Nick's full conversation with Scruggs about his time at UNLV and his baseball career overall: