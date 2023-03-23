Former UNLV RB Ickey Woods reflects on career

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a touchdown celebration that became a signature move. We caught up with the former UNLV and Cincinnati Bengals great Ickey Woods as he looks back on his time at UNLV.

From the "Ickey shuffle" ​to rushing for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his NFL rookie season.

Elbert "Ickey" Woods was a standout player. Before he became a Cincinnati Bengals legend, he was part of the 1984 UNLV football team that was not shy to make history.

"It was fun. I was a freshman coming in. I was able to play on special teams and the fullback Tony Lewis got hurt, so I was able to play in the California bowl," shared Woods. "So that was awesome to be a freshman and be able to score a touchdown in my hometown in the California Bowl."​

The former running back knows a thing or two about winning. He was teammates with UNLV great QB Randall Cunningham.

"Randall was the man. He was the All-American punter, All-American QB," reflected Woods. "He was one of the guys that went to the next level and made UNLV relevant."​

His time with the Rebels led Woods to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 31st overall pick in the 2nd round of the 1988 NFL Draft. ​

"I had an awesome rookie year. I came in there and was able to take the nation by storm and come up with this real silly dance called the 'Ickey shuffle' in not in my wildest dreams that I think it'd be a world wide phenomenon going on," said Woods. "So I just tell everybody I happen to be in he right place at the right time. "​

For Woods, his love for the city of Las Vegas runs deep, especially seeing it grow more and more as a sports town. ​

"They're trying to get everything. They've go women's basketball. One day they'll probably get professional basketball, they got professional hockey, professional football," said Woods. "So they are growing in every direction."