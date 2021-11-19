Dishin' It Out with Tina Nguyen: Senior Royce Hamm Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are getting ready to face one of the best teams in the country in the Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. UNLV will play their first ranked opponent tonight in No. 4 Michigan. The Runnin’ Rebels are currently 3-0 under new head coach Kevin Kruger.

Texas transfer Royce Hamm Jr. recently joined sports reporter Tina Nguyen one-on-one to talk about the season and what it'll take to stay undefeated. UNLV and Michigan will tipoff at 9:30PM.

Tina Nguyen: Royce you've had quite the impressive debut for UNLV, what's it been like for you to play with these guys so far?

Royce Hamm Jr. : It's been amazing to be here with a great group of guys. Coach Kruger, he's a great coach. It's been amazing just to be here and to build a winning culture here. I'm just looking forward to just having a great season and just trusting and believing in the guys.

Nguyen: Royce, you guys are 3-0, under a new head coach, getting ready to face No. 4 Michigan, how is this team feeling right now and what's the mindset going into this one?

Hamm: I feel like the mindset is just keep doing what we're doing. Keep establishing ourselves on offense and defense and just reiterating the plan. We know that Michigan plays through their bigs a lot on their offense, so if we just can continue to just help each other dig in and follow what coach wants us to do, I think we'll be okay.

Nguyen: A lot of out of towners on this team, what's it been like getting to know the guys?

Hamm: I think that was my biggest concern coming in here. With the new group and just how well they would gel together just with us coming from different schools, different cities and knowing a whole different culture and trying to end up to one of our own, I think that was the biggest concern for me. I feel like the guys just took it with a grain of salt. We were really open to each other and to learn each other on and off the court. And really we're open to adjusting through the changes and to what the coaches want us to do so it's been great.

Nguyen: Last question for you. Whataburger or In-and-Out?

Hamm: Whataburger!

