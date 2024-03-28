Dawes scores 21, Seton Hall beats UNLV 91-68 to advance to NIT semifinals

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 21 points and Seton Hall beat UNLV 91-68 on Wednesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Dawes also had six rebounds for the Pirates (23-12). Kadary Richmond added 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor while he also had 10 assists and five steals. Dre Davis shot 5 of 12 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Rebels (21-13) were led in scoring by Kalib Boone, who finished with 16 points. Justin Webster added 11 points and four assists for UNLV. Rob Whaley Jr. had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Seton Hall took the lead with 19:34 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Richmond led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-26 at the break. Dawes scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

