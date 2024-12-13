Watch Now
Dan Mullen gives opening speech as 14th head coach of UNLV Football

He spoke to media and fans at the Fertitta Football Complex on Friday about how he hopes to add to an already successful Rebels program.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Dan Mullen took the podium to give his opening remarks as the new head football coach at UNLV on Friday, he started his speech by saying he had already talked to the team and hadn’t felt that alive in years.

UNLV introduces new head coach Dan Mullen

“I can’t wait to get back around them [the team] as soon as they get back [after the bowl game,]” Mullen said.

Before coming to Las Vegas, Mullen spent three years as a college football analyst for ESPN. He was also a longtime head coach in the SEC for Florida and Mississippi State, but he said UNLV is unique.

We’re a step away from being in the college football playoff. You get to play and put on a show in the entertainment capital of the world; you get a chance to be on the biggest stage of entertainment, playing in one of the best stadiums in college football, with unbelievable facilities; this is a place people want to come to play.

Mullen looks to add to the success already accomplished in Vegas.

“I want to learn about this culture and this foundation that they have been building to go to two straight conference championships, and I’m going to add to that foundation and we’re all going to do this together,” Mullen said.

