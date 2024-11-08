Crowd of local students watch the Lady Rebels game for Education Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday wasn't just any game day for the UNLV Lady Rebels. The preseason Mountain West favorites had an early 11 a.m. tip-off to hold Education Day— inviting local middle and high schooler kids out to the Thomas & Mack Center for the team's game against Northern Arizona.

The kids made noise and rooted on three-time defending Mountain West champions as the Lady Rebels beat the Lumberjacks 85-71 to improve to 2-0.

"It’s awesome," Garside Jr. High School student Jaseon said. "Very cool, I’m enjoying it... I’ve been playing since I was four years old.”

They do a lot of stuff better than us. I got to watch and see what they do, probably try to take notes.

Jaseon said the Lady Rebels' recent success has been good for the community. The team kept up their winning ways against NAU.

Six Lady Rebels scored in double figures in Thursday's game with sophomore star Amarachi Kimpson leading the way with 19 points. A strong second quarter performance let the Rebels take a double-digit lead which they would not relinquish.

"11 a.m. is adversity in itself," said Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, who improved to 19-0 playing at Thomas & Mack over four years.

Weird things can happen when you play at this time, especially in front of screaming kids who are screaming for both teams. Proud of our group.

While you can't take too much away from two non-conference games, the small sample has kept UNLV fans confident that another strong season is ahead.

“I’m looking for a four-peat and I believe they can do it," Lady Rebels fan Sarah said. "Just looking at the two games you can see how the flaws they had in the last game they worked on. They’re getting under that basket and getting those rebounds. I believe with the fight they have and the aggressiveness they’re showing in this game, that they can go take a fourth.”

The Lady Rebels will visit Arizona for a Big 12 test next Tuesday for the team's first road game of the season.