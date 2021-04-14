Award-winning UNLV volleyball team continues season tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV volleyball team has won multiple awards this year.

Coach Dawn Sullivan was named coach of the year and Mariena Hayden won player of the year.

Hayden was also selected to the Pacific All-Regio South Team. Three of her teammates making the all-conference team as well.

Their season continues tomorrow. UNLV is gearing up to take on Illinois State.

The 12-0 Rebels are playing the Red Birds In Omaha, Nebraska, at 4 p.m. The winner of that mate will play against second-seeded Kentucky on Thursday.