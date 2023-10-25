2 UNLV Rebels football players earn weekly honors from organizers of national collegiate awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, two UNLV Rebels football team players are part of weekly honors from organizers of national collegiate awards.

Kicker Jose Pizano, who was previously announced as Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, was one of three FBS booters named a Star of the Week by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

"Jose, I don't think his heart rate ever rises at all," said Rebels Offensive Lineman Jack Hasz. "He's all about business. Maybe not the most outspoken guy, but very efficient."

Pizano is native to Lehi, Utah. UNLV said the kicker broke two school records after hitting all six field goal attempts, including the game-winner, as time expired. His field goal total tied the MW single-game record and broke Daniel Gutierrez’s Rebel record of five, set just last season, while his 19 total points scored shattered the previous mark of 16 kicking points in a game.

Also, wide receiver Jacob De Jesus was one of four players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football, UNLV says.

A former transfer from Modesto JC, De Jesus was instrumental in three areas on Saturday. He posted a season-best nine receptions for 120 yards, including hauling in a final-seconds pass to help set up Pizano’s game-winning field goal. De Jesus also added 103 yards on four kickoff returns (long of 30) and 40 yards on a pair of punt returns (long of 28) to finish with 263 all-purpose yards.

UNLV says he currently ranks fifth in the nation in kickoff returns with a 28.5-yard average and stands 17th in all-purpose yardage at 125.7 per game.

According to a media release, the same duo won the same awards after helping the Rebels down Vanderbilt just over a month ago.

The Rebels face Fresno State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:40 p.m. The Rebels’ next home game is on Friday, November 10 vs. Wyoming at 7:45 p.m.

